Armenia PM: Military spending has considerable place in our budget but it should become opportunity, not burden

YEREVAN. – Military spending has a quite considerable place in our budget, and we have to do everything so that that expense would not be a burden, but an opportunity to develop our economy. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday stated this at a conference devoted to the fundamental benchmarks for economic revolution in Armenia.
In his words, this is why a ministry of high-tech industry is being established in Armenia, and whose task shall be the aforementioned.
“We [Armenia] shall try to build—on the basis we have—such a structure where we will be able to offer to our armed forces products that meet modern standards,” Pashinyan stressed. “But our destination shall be exporting.
“The good news is that technology has become a leading driving force; this is good news because it [technology] will help us overcome transport limitations.”