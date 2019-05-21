Armenia PM underscores open sale of company shares

YEREVAN. – There shall not be such phenomena in the Republic of Armenia and which constantly prepossess a man that he can’t do anything, that he will not succeed. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday said this at a conference devoted to the fundamental benchmarks for economic revolution in Armenia. He added that this is the number one “enemy” in the country.
“This is the phenomenon that brings poverty and despair behind it,” he added, in particular.
Separately, the PM underscored the open sale of shares of companies, noting that the Armenian government was considering recovering a company and introducing its shares to open sale in order to develop this domain. In Pashinyan’s words, this will enable the companies to acquire funds for investments—and through the sale of shares—and the people will have the opportunity to invest in shares.
“One of the best ways of investments in the world is investing in shares—by way of IPOs [initial public offerings],” the PM concluded.