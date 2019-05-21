Bright Armenia, Prosperous Armenia factions' draft statement

Bright Armenia Party has promulgated the draft statement to be considered during the upcoming special session convened by the Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia factions of the National Assembly of Armenia.
The title of the statement is the following: Statement by the National Assembly on blockage by citizens of the entrances to and exits from courts with the call of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the statement of the Prime Minister on the possibility of and perspective for implementation of reforms in the judicial-legal system
The statement reads as follows: “Taking as a basis part 3 of Article 88 and part 1 of Article 103 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, as well as its constitutional power to implement parliamentary oversight, the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia calls on the executive power of the Republic of Armenia to stay true to the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia and respect the international commitments and the principles of human rights, democracy and rule of law enshrined by international documents ratified by the Republic of Armenia during the implementation of judicial-legal reforms.”