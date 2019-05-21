Unified Electronic Platform for Whistle-Blowing launched in Armenia

The Unified Electronic Platform for Whistle-Blowing (www.azdararir.am) was launched today during an event held in Yerevan and attended by Armenia’s Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan, Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Krmoyan, Country Manager of the World Bank for Armenia Sylvie Bossoutrot, Senior Prosecutor of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia Armen Nikoghosyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Armenia Judith Margaret Farnworth, as well as representatives of state bodies and civil society representatives.

Suren Krmoyan read the welcoming remarks of the Deputy Prime Minister addressed to the attendees and stated that the launch of the platform serves as a major step aimed at achieving the goals of the Program of the Government. “The velvet revolution extirpated systemic corruption, and today, the new objective of the Government is to establish institutions and shape civic awareness that will prevent any manifestation of corruption," the Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister cited the Deputy Prime Minister.

Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan extended thanks to the World Bank and the British Embassy in Armenia for turning the event into a reality and assured that the government, namely the Ministry of Justice, will guarantee anonymity of a person through an IP code and that the Prosecutor General’s Office will be the guarantor for assessment and verification of the content of a report.

Senior Prosecutor Armen Nikoghosyan touched upon the functions and powers of the Prosecutor General’s Office in regard to the platform, stating that the launch of www.azdararir.am is an extremely major step for ensuring the institutional foundations for the fight against corruption and preventing corruption phenomena.

The World Bank’s representative Sylvie Bossoutrot also attached importance to the launch of the platform and stated that Armenia has achieved great success in the fight against corruption following the velvet, non-violent revolution.

During the event, representative of the Ministry of Justice Arpi Sargsyan talked about how the electronic platform can be used, after which the attendees were introduced to video clips raising awareness about the whistle-blowing system and the guarantees for protection of a whistle-blower.