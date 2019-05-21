Armenian peacekeeping platoon returns from Bulgaria

From May 13 to 16, 15 military servicemen of the peacekeeping platoon of the Military Police of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia participated in the Beyond the Horizon-2019 international military exercises that were held in Bulgaria and gathered nearly 300 representatives from 5 countries.
The peacekeeping platoon of the Military Police of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia participated in the international military exercises for the first time, putting its strengths to the test with representatives of the US National Guard, as well as the military police officers of Romania, Ukraine and North Macedonia.
The Armenian military servicemen performed their tasks with honor and received certificates of excellent participation.