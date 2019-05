Russian suppliers will have to provide financial compensation for their mistakes over contaminated oil, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, reports Reuters.

“Russian suppliers made major business and operational mistakes ... Russia and Russian firms have to respond to this financially,” Morawiecki said at a press conference in Warsaw.

Polish Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski has requested urgent action from Russia to resume supplies of clean oil as quickly as possible.