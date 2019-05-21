NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 21.05.2019

Upon a court decision, the proceedings of the case over second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan, former Minister of Defense of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan and ex-CSTO chief Yuri Khachaturov have been suspended and forwarded to the Constitutional Court.

According to the attorney, the court most likely addressed the Constitutional Court on the ground of establishing the constitutionality of Article 301.1 of the Criminal Court (overthrow of constitutional order) charged against Kocharyan and the others. The court can render such a decision before preparing the case for a trial.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan met with deputies of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia on Monday evening.

Speaking after the meeting, the Artsakh president said they had touched upon almost all the issues. The President of Artsakh also stated that the deputies’ questions were frank and honest and that “he tried to answer those questions frankly as well”.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Armenia on May 25-26, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to her, two international deals and one non-international deal are expected to be signed during the visit.

Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Armenia said political stakeholders must refrain from actions and statements that could be perceived as exerting pressure on the judiciary.

Their statement came after Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's call to block courts.

However, they recognised that the reaction of the public to this court decision underscored the still low level of public trust in the judiciary. The monitors said judicial reforms remain a priority and welcomed Pashinyan's stated desire for far-reaching reform of the judicial system.

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not take part in the Europa League final against Chelsea, which will be held on May 29 in Baku, Arsenal said in a statement.

“We have thoroughly explored all the options for Micki to be part of the squad but after discussing this with Micki and his family we have collectively agreed he will not be in our travelling party. We have written to Uefa expressing our deep concerns about this situation. Micki has been a key player in our run to the final so this is a big loss for us from a team perspective,” the statement reads.