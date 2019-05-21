Armenian, Italian tax services sign MOU

On May 21, in the presence of Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Armenia, Deputy Director of the Italian Revenue Agency Paolo Barbantini and Deputy Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Mikayel Pashayan signed a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding on providing technical assistance to the State Revenue Committee within the scope of the Tax Inspectors Without Borders Program, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia.
Head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan attached importance to the cooperation between the two countries and stated that active partnership with tax services of leading countries is one of the key directions of the Committee’s strategy.
Barbantini said the Italian Revenue Agency will be transferring Italy’s experience in 3 main sectors, including transfer pricing, aggressive tax planning and criminal investigation. Practical support is the best path to build the capacities of tax services. I believe modern tax service must be able to fight against tax evasion, but also help taxpayers who are willing to fulfill their tax obligations. Consequently, it is important to show a balanced approach to all taxpayers,” Barbantini highlighted.
“Italy is highly developed in the sphere of disclosure of economic crimes. Consequently, we expect close and ongoing cooperation with the Italian partners who, in their turn, have expressed the desire to become familiar with the experience of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia in regard to the electronic governance system,” Deputy Head of the State Revenue Committee Mikayel Pashayan stated.
Working discussions with the relevant subdivisions of the State Revenue Committee and interested departments (based on sector-specific peculiarities) will be launched on May 22.