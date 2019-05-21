Iran President: Iranian nation not to bow down before bullies

“Iranian nation not to bow down before bullies,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in Urmia, West Azarbaijan Province on Tuesday.
“Pressures may worsen the conditions but the Iranians will not bow down before tyrants,” the Iranian President said.
According to him, the Iranian nation is a proud one with many victories.
“As we see today, whenever the US threatens Iran, it will be forced to apologize due to international pressures,” he added.
Rouhani is in Urmia to inaugurate Karam Abad Dam. The president stressed that inauguration of the current and next projects across different Iranian provinces is “a clear and decisive answer to those who think they can force the great nation of Iran to give in to pressures.”