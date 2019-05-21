News
Armenian government's vision for high technology development to be presented in Tallinn
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

On May 21-22, the delegation led by Armenia’s Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan is participating in the 5th international conference devoted to electronic governance in Tallinn, reports the news service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia.

During a meeting with President of Estonia Kersti Kalyulad following the opening ceremony, Minister Arshakyan presented the changes that took place in Armenia and the priorities of the newly established Ministry of High Technology Industry.

During the two-day representative conference, which serves as a unique opportunity for e-governance specialists and experts to meet and exchange experience, the participants will present the digitized models and products of their respective countries and will take part in a ministerial session that will feature a speech by Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan.

The minister will also have bilateral meetings with the high-ranking officials and sector-specific representatives of different countries. The event has gathered more than 450 high-ranking officials, leaders of prestigious companies and field specialists from 110 countries.
