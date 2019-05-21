US Congress hosts event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire regime

The US Congress hosted an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of a ceasefire regime between Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia and organized by the Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus and the Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) and Demining Caucus, reports the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

In his speech at the event, Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus and founding Co-Chair of the Unexploded Ordnance (UOX) and Demining Caucus Jackie Speier touched upon the importance of the demining process in Artsakh and stated that she will continue to support the aforementioned missions in Artsakh and around the world within the scope of the Caucuses.

In his speech, Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Varuzhan Nersisyan expressed gratitude to Congresswoman Speier for hosting the event and highly appreciated the activities of the Caucuses. Ambassador Nersisyan highlighted the need for full involvement of Nagorno-Karabakh for a lasting settlement of the conflict and attached importance to the efforts of the US within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.