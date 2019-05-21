Armenia PM holds discussion on family safety assessment

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed today issues related to reforms in the system of family safety assessment, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The discussion began with the presentation of a brief analysis of the current situation in the Family Safety Assessment System (Paros), assessment principles, types of support and the deficiencies of the system. Among the deficiencies were the inclusion of the same families in the system for years, the existence of subjective standards conditioned by the human factor, the lack of motivation to get out of the system, the lack of proactivity of socially disadvantaged people, etc. The presentation of the analysis was followed by the introduction of the initial version of the new family safety assessment system that was developed based on the elimination of the consequences of poverty, the compatibility of the assessed need with the support package, the essential reduction of subjective standards and the human factor, the introduction of a motivation system and other goals.

Summing up the discussion, the Prime Minister stated that the existing family safety assessment system isn’t aimed at overcoming poverty and the priority of the government is to make the support to socially disadvantaged families as addressable and goal-oriented as possible. The head of government assigned to continue discussions within the scope of a task force, setting these two goals as the basis of the concept paper for reforms.