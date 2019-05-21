Armenia Prosecutor General's Office to appeal Kocharyan, ex-officials case suspension

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has examined the decision on suspending the case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials and forwarding it to the Constitutional Court and is currently preparing to appeal to the Court of Appeals of Armenia. This is what Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“To clarify, I would like to inform that, within the meaning of point 10.1 of Article 6 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia, the court’s decision on suspending the criminal case proceedings is a judicial act that doesn’t resolve the case on the merits.

Despite the fact that, according to the Code, the judicial act of the first instance court not resolving the case on the merits shall enter into force from the moment of suspension, according to the Code, the decisions of the first instance courts on suspending case proceedings shall be subject to appeal through the procedure of appeal.

Within this meaning, filing an appeal against a judicial act rendered by the Yerevan first instance court of general jurisdiction in regard to suspension of the criminal case proceedings — in relation to the events that took place on March 1-2, 2008 — separated and forwarded to the court and on appealing to the Constitutional Court, is lawful.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has examined the specified judicial act and is currently preparing to file an appeal against the judicial act to the Court of Appeals of Armenia,” the post reads.

On May 20, upon the decision of Judge of Yerevan court of general jurisdiction Davit Grigoryan, the proceedings of the case over second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan, former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan and former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov were suspended and forwarded to the Constitutional Court.