Newspaper: International organizations give messages on Armenia judiciary issue
Newspaper: International organizations give messages on Armenia judiciary issue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – After Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statements about the need for a “surgical intervention” in the judicial system of the Republic of Armenia (RA), and after the protests following Pashinyan’s call to block the court buildings, there was concern that international organizations would negatively perceive what happened and would react harshly, Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper reported.

“[But] the opposite happened. The international organizations—the US Embassy in the RA, the PACE co-rapporteurs, the EU Ambassador to the RA—have expressed their political support to the initiative of the authorities, and stressed the need for acting in conformity with the RA Constitution in that process.

“In fact, the [Armenian] authorities have political support [from international organizations to carry out judiciary reforms]; but let’s note [that] financial support is no less important. Ultimately, solely the political will is not enough to resolve such serious problems on one’s own,” Zhoghovurd wrote.
Հայերեն
