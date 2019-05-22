Car falls into river in Yerevan; 1 policeman dead, 1 injured

A police officer has died and another person was injured after a road accident Tuesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At 11:55pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the sound of a car crash and calls for help were heard under the Davtashen Bridge, at Hrazdan Gorge.

Two rescue squads were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a car—driven by Arsen Vardanyan, 30—had gone off road, fallen into Hrazdan River, and turned upside down.

Before the rescuers arrived, the driver and the passenger were taken out of the vehicle by local efforts, and placed on top of the car.

Subsequently, rescuers removed the driver and the passenger—who were unconscious—from the car, carried them to a waiting ambulance, and the injured were hospitalized.

Sometime thereafter, the hospital reported that the driver was admitted already dead, whereas the passenger did not want medical assistance.

According to shamshyan.com, the driver who died was a criminal intelligence officer at Yerevan police.