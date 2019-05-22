Armenian man miraculously saves his 5 children, wife from Russia house fire (PHOTOS)

An Armenian man has miraculously saved his five children and wife from a huge house fire in Russia.

Aram Baghdasaryan’s family house near Volgograd was completely destroyed by fire.

The couple, Ekaterina and Aram, has five children, and the aforesaid disaster occurred on Monday at around 1:30am, when everyone was already asleep.

First, Ekaterina smelled smoke and woke up her husband. Aram, went to the boiler room and saw that the wall was already on fire.

“At first, I started to put out the fire by myself, but quickly realized that it was useless,” Baghdasaryan told Volgograd Bloknot. “I left everything and ran to save my wife and children. We didn’t take anything [with us], including the documents. As a result, everything has been burned.”

The cause of this fire is being investigated.

At present, the family has been housed by relatives, and the state has allocated them a one-room apartment for half a year.