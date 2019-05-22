News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
USD
479.6
EUR
534.8
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.6
EUR
534.8
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenian man miraculously saves his 5 children, wife from Russia house fire (PHOTOS)
Armenian man miraculously saves his 5 children, wife from Russia house fire (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

An Armenian man has miraculously saved his five children and wife from a huge house fire in Russia.

Aram Baghdasaryan’s family house near Volgograd was completely destroyed by fire.

The couple, Ekaterina and Aram, has five children, and the aforesaid disaster occurred on Monday at around 1:30am, when everyone was already asleep.

First, Ekaterina smelled smoke and woke up her husband. Aram, went to the boiler room and saw that the wall was already on fire.

“At first, I started to put out the fire by myself, but quickly realized that it was useless,” Baghdasaryan told Volgograd Bloknot. “I left everything and ran to save my wife and children. We didn’t take anything [with us], including the documents. As a result, everything has been burned.”

The cause of this fire is being investigated.

At present, the family has been housed by relatives,  and the state has allocated them a one-room apartment for half a year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian NSS: Investigation is underway amid tense situation at Bagratashen customs point
“For the fifth day, armed representatives of the Border Guard Forces…
Merchants kept at hangar for 5 days at Bagratashen customs point
“For the fifth day, armed representatives of the Border Guard Forces…
 Car falls into river in Yerevan; 1 policeman dead, 1 injured
Two rescue squads were dispatched to the scene…
 Armenia's former deputy police chief doesn't accept charge
According to the accusatory conclusion, Levon Yeranosyan intentionally...
 1-year-old receives 2nd, 3rd degree burns in Armenia's Vanadzor
According to Shamshyan.com, doctors recorded that...
 American Armenian man charged with illegally brokering sale of military arms
Dolarian was the owner and president of Dolarian Capital Inc…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos