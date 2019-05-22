Trump nominates Barbara Barrett for US Air Force secretary

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the nomination of Barbara Barrett for US Air Force secretary.
“I am pleased to announce my nomination of Barbara Barrett of Arizona, and former Chairman of the Aerospace Corporation, to be the next Secretary of the Air Force. She will be an outstanding Secretary!” Trump tweeted.
The 68-year-old Barrett worked in the banking sector, business, and also served as US Ambassador to Finland (2008-2009).
In March, Heather Wilson confirmed her decision to resign from the post of Air Force Minister. Earlier, Reuters, citing a source in the US administration, announced that Wilson would resign on May 31 and head the University of Texas at El Paso.
According to Reuters, she made the decision independently, there was no pressure on her. According to American media reports, Trump considered Wilson among the possible candidates for Defense Secretary instead of James Mattis, who resigned on January 1.
Ex-Congressman (Republican from New Mexico, 1998–2009) Wilson assumed the post of Air Force Secretary in May 2017