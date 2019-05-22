CoE Committee of Ministers publicizes Armenia Ombudsman special position on ECHR ruling

During its meeting in March, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) discussed the state of carrying out of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling on the case of Ashot Harutyunyan v. Armenia.

Separately, the Committee of Ministers considered the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia’s special position on the implementation of this judgment.

It is noteworthy that this special position has been formally made public and put into circulation in all 47 member countries of the CoE.

For the first time in the history of the institution of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has submitted to the CoE Committee of Ministers a special position in connection with the execution of an ECHR ruling with respect to Armenia.