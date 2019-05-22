Apple introduces MacBook Pro with eight-core processor

Apple has introduced an updated model of MacBook Pro with an eight-core processor, Apple said in a statement.

According to the statement, Apple updated MacBook Pro with faster 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors, bringing eight cores to MacBook Pro for the first time. MacBook Pro now delivers two times faster performance than a quad-core MacBook Pro and 40 percent more performance than a 6-core MacBook Pro, making it the fastest Mac notebook ever.1 These new processors, combined with powerful graphics, the brilliant and colorful Retina display, super-fast SSDs, the Apple T2 Security Chip, all-day battery life and macOS, make MacBook Pro the world’s best pro notebook.

The corporation, headquartered in Cupertino, is one of the largest in the world, its market capitalization in the fall of 2018 exceeded $1 trillion, but has now dropped to about $ 840 billion.