Wednesday
May 22
Wednesday
May 22
Armenian NSS: Investigation is underway amid tense situation at Bagratashen customs point
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

An investigation is underway amid the tense stations at Bagratashen customs point, the spokesman for the Armenian National Security Service Samson Galstyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am, adding that additional information will be provided later.

As reported earlier, Merchants have been kept at hangar at Bagratashen customs point for five days, the merchants told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

“For the fifth day, armed representatives of the Border Guard Forces of the National Security Service control us. We stayed in the hangar with our cargoes that we are not allowed to take,” one of the merchants said.

According to her, one of the women event threatened to commit a suicide right in the hangar.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
