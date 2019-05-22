Government proposes to impose duties on cement imports of 14 thousand drams

The Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan proposed on Tuesday to impose duties on cement imports in the amount of 14 thousand drams.

Earlier, the head of the Commission, a deputy from the ruling My Step bloc, Babken Tunyan recalled how far the issue was now. The Cabinet proposed to establish a state duty on cement and clinker imports in the amount of 22 thousand drams.

After that, it was decided to impose duties only on cement imports.

Asked to comment, why it was decided to lower the size of the state duty, Khachatryan noted: “It is necessary to ensure competitive conditions in the market so that the product representing the volume part of local production can be sold as well as the imported one”.

Earlier, when it turned out that the state duty, the Directorate of the Araratcement plant owned by the oligarch, the head of the Prosperous Armenia Party parliamentary faction Gagik Tsarukyan, would not be imposed on the clinker, distributed to its 1,200 employees notice that in two months they would be fired.