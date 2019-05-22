Turkey halves duties on 22 types of goods from US

Turkey has halved duties on 22 items of goods imported from the US in response to tariffs decrease on Turkish steel from the US side, said Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.
As the White House reported last Friday, the US reduced duties on Turkish steel by half to 25%. Last August, US President Donald Trump sanctioned a two-fold increase in duties on aluminum and steel from Turkey to 20% and 50%.
"Reciprocally we decided to reduce by half the additional duties levied on 22 products originating in the U.S.," Daily Sabah reported referring to Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan. "With this decision duties levied on the U.S. originating aforementioned products will be reduced from $521.2 million to $260.6 million," she added.