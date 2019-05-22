Austria ready deepen cooperation with Armenia in digitization, high tech

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Ambassador Armen Papikyan on Tuesday met with Michael Esterl, Secretary General of the Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria.
Papikyan underscored the carrying out of systematic and active work aimed at the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News- NEWS.am. He informed that all necessary conditions are created in Armenia for drawing investments to and implementing investment programs in the country. The ambassador also presented the details of Armenia's business appeal.
Esterl, for his part, highlighted the launching of practical steps to deepen the bilateral trade and economic cooperation and to intensify economic ties. In addition, he expressed the readiness of Austria to deepen cooperation with Armenia in digitization and high tech.
Furthermore, the interlocutors drew attention to the formation of a bilateral economic agenda between the two countries.