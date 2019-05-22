News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
Armenia presidential adviser: Azerbaijan plays “constructive negotiations”
Armenia presidential adviser: Azerbaijan plays “constructive negotiations”
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Experience shows that Azerbaijan becomes more aggressive on the threshold of May 28. Analyst Tevan Poghosyan, who is also advisor to the President of Armenia, stated this at a press conference on Wednesday.

He noted that Azerbaijan continues its arms race as well as the pressure attempts at political platforms.

“These days, another major military exercises are being held [in Azerbaijan]; the largest scale since the beginning of the year,” Poghosyan said. “We [the Armenian side] must not lose vigilance, especially since as the track-record of the previous years show, the adversary [Azerbaijan] becomes more aggressive on the threshold of May 28 [the day of the establishment of the first republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan].”

As per the Armenian presidential advisor, no change has taken place in the Karabakh negotiation process, Azerbaijan is just attempting to find other avenues and other “characters” and to play the role of a “constructive partner” by discussing matters; but this is solely an official process.

“Victory is in unity only,” Tevan Poghosyan added, in particular, “whereas splitting leads to defeat.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh official: Azerbaijan's goal is to eliminate Armenian statehood
Babayan noted that Nagorno-Karabakh has highly appreciated the...
 Azerbaijan exploits Europa League final for political purposes against Armenia, Karabakh
The Azerbaijani authorities unofficially banned the entry of Armenian fans…
 US Congress hosts event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire regime
In his speech, Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Varuzhan Nersisyan expressed...
 Armenia MFA: “Everyone with everyone” principle of exchanging captives does not apply to murderers
Armenia is committed to humanitarian acts, but they should not encourage impunity—especially with grave crimes…
 OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit region
“The upcoming steps and actions will be discussed during the meeting…
 MFA: Azerbaijani authorities' attitude towards Armenian fans questions holding of Europa League in Baku
“We would welcome Baku’s statement that sport is above politics…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos