Armenia presidential adviser: Azerbaijan plays “constructive negotiations”

YEREVAN. – Experience shows that Azerbaijan becomes more aggressive on the threshold of May 28. Analyst Tevan Poghosyan, who is also advisor to the President of Armenia, stated this at a press conference on Wednesday.

He noted that Azerbaijan continues its arms race as well as the pressure attempts at political platforms.

“These days, another major military exercises are being held [in Azerbaijan]; the largest scale since the beginning of the year,” Poghosyan said. “We [the Armenian side] must not lose vigilance, especially since as the track-record of the previous years show, the adversary [Azerbaijan] becomes more aggressive on the threshold of May 28 [the day of the establishment of the first republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan].”

As per the Armenian presidential advisor, no change has taken place in the Karabakh negotiation process, Azerbaijan is just attempting to find other avenues and other “characters” and to play the role of a “constructive partner” by discussing matters; but this is solely an official process.

“Victory is in unity only,” Tevan Poghosyan added, in particular, “whereas splitting leads to defeat.”