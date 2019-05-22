News
Wednesday
May 22
News
Armenia food safety inspection body surprised to find arsenic in fish
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Society

I was very surprised to find arsenic in fish exported from Armenia. This is what Head of the Food Safety Inspection Body Georgy Avetisyan said during a May 22 press conference, talking about the statement by Rosselkhoznadzor.

“We’ve been monitoring for 4 years and have never detected this. We have livestock epidemiological surveillance in fishery. By checking the water, we want to understand how arsenic could have penetrated into the organisms of fish,” he stated.

Earlier, Rosselkhoznadzor had issued a statement stating that Russia has established strict laboratory oversight over companies that have imported food that doesn’t comply with the norms and requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
