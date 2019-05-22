News
Wednesday
May 22
Armenia deputy parliament speaker on PM's call to block courts
Armenia deputy parliament speaker on PM's call to block courts
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The political opposition in Armenia still hasn’t realized that power in Armenia belongs to the people, and not only the legislative and executive powers, but also the judicial power. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told journalists today, talking about the condemning responses to the call of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to block the entrances to and exits from all courts of Armenia.

In response to the observation that international organizations and members of the political opposition condemned the Prime Minister’s call and the action to block entrances to and exits from courts, he said the following: “You read the statements of the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia and the US Embassy. The political opposition’s response was sentimental and spur-of-the-moment. The political opposition still hasn’t realized that power in Armenia belongs to the people, and not only the legislative and executive powers, but also the judicial power.”

Talking about the fact that there were only 1,100 citizens who responded to the call, Alen Simonyan said it was an action that concerned the whole country and believes that nobody doubts the fact that Mr. Pashinyan and the My Step Alliance can fill the entire Republic Square of Yerevan because they work with and represent the people.

He also reaffirmed his opinion that there was no interference in the judiciary.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
