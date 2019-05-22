News
Wednesday
May 22
Armenia deputy PM to Sweden guests: Judicial reforms are primary
Armenia deputy PM to Sweden guests: Judicial reforms are primary
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received representatives from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, Sida, and led by Swedish Ambassador Ulrik Tideström.

Grigoryan noted that the Armenian government appreciates every opportunity to deepen relations with a partner like Sweden. The deputy PM touched upon Armenia’s cooperation with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, and presented to the guests the priorities of the Armenian government and the reforms to be implemented in the country. In his conviction, judicial reforms as well as the strengthening and development of democratic institutions are priorities for Armenia.

Ambassador Tideström, in turn, thanked Grigoryan for presenting the priorities of the Armenian government. Subsequently, he turned the word over to Christina Hartler, Deputy Director at the Department for Europe and Latin America, Sida. She presented three main directions of the support programs of this agency, and which are environmental protection, democracy, and economic development.

The deputy PM, for his part, spoke about the issues that exist in Armenia in these directions, the reforms that are planned in order to resolve these issues, and noted that cooperation with Sida can be developed within this framework.

Also, Grigoryan spoke about the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement’s importance to Armenia, stated that the roadmap for implementing this agreement will soon be approved, and conveyed his gratitude to the Swedish authorities for the ratification of this document.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the preparation of Armenia’s development strategy, reflected on the importance of digitization, and spoke about the opportunities for the development of Armenian-Swedish cooperation.
