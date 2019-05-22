Hotel owned by Armenian political party leader sues Yerevan Municipality

Multi Group Concern LLC, owned by leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan, has sued Yerevan Municipality with a lawsuit filed to the Administrative Court.
Last year, Yerevan Municipality decided to terminate construction of Kempinsky Hotel Complex that was being built by Multi Group Concern LLC, A.A.D. Hotel CJSC and Davit Mantashyan at 5/1, 5/2 and 5/5 Abovyan street.
The plaintiffs claim that the administrative act of Yerevan Municipality of 4 April 2019 must be declared as invalid and a supplement must be made to the construction permits issued by the mayor of Yerevan on 19 December 2017, stating that immediate execution of the administrative act is necessary due to public interests.
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, representative of Multi Group Concern Armen Ohanyan stated that the company had addressed the municipality earlier with the claim to make a supplement to the construction permits, adding that immediate execution of the administrative act be necessary due to public interests, but the municipality had rejected Multi Group Concern’s claim, after which the plaintiffs had appealed to court.