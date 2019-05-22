Trump slams Democrats for appeals to start impeachment procedure

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the representatives of the Democratic Party for appeals to start the impeachment procedure.
“Everything the Democrats are asking me for is based on an illegally started investigation that failed for them, especially when the Mueller Report came back with a NO COLLUSION finding. Now they say Impeach President Trump, even though he did nothin wrong, while they ‘fish!’” Trump tweeted.
Everything the Democrats are asking me for is based on an illegally started investigation that failed for them, especially when the Mueller Report came back with a NO COLLUSION finding. Now they say Impeach President Trump, even though he did nothin wrong, while they “fish!”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019
Impeachment may be announced to the US President based on the results of the trial in the House of Representatives, the Senate must confirm the charges. Impeachment has not been announced yet to any US president. However, the 37th President Richard Nixon in 1974 was forced to resign because of the real threat of impeachment amid the Watergate scandal. President Bill Clinton was impeached in the House of Representatives in 1998 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, but the charges were not confirmed by the Senate, and Clinton remained as president.
Mueller completed an over two-year investigation in April 2019. He confirmed the accusations against Russia of interfering in the US elections, but did not find evidence of Trump's ‘conspiracy’ with Russia.