Yerevan Mayor: Laws sometimes hinder making fair decision

Laws sometimes hinder making a fair decision, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan told reporters on Wednesday.
He added that he received about 40-50 issues per day, but they could not be resolved fairly, because this could be against the law.
“I can raise this question, however, as the mayor, I have no right not to comply with the law, because the Investigation Committee or another body will say: why did you do something illegally. Whether we want to or not, we must obey the laws,” the mayor added.
Touching upon the issue of the targeted use of property of the Yerevan community, transferred for free use, Hayk Marutyan noted that strict control is exercised both with respect to property given for free use and in relation to property sold under certain conditions. “There are even cases of returning property,” he noted.