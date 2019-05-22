News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.64
EUR
535.66
RUB
7.47
Show news feed
Charge filed against son, son-in-law of Armenia's former deputy police chief
Charge filed against son, son-in-law of Armenia's former deputy police chief
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Two people have been charged under the elements of battery (Article 118 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia) in the criminal case instituted in relation to the beating that took place with the participation of former Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia, Major General Levon Yeranosyan and his relatives, as reported Head of the Department of Public Relations of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan to ArmenianNews-NEWS.am.

Based on our information, the accused-on-trial in this case are Levon Yeranosyan’s son and son-in-law, who were charged on May 5, 2019.

Levon Yeranosyan is a witness in this case.

On April 7 at around 9 p.m., the son of former commander of Armenia’s police troops Levon Yeranosyan and the latter’s son-in-law go tinto a dispute and participated in a beating at Komitas Avenue in Yerevan. The injured party told police that he was beaten by Khachik Yeranosyan, who is the son of Levon Yeranosyan, as well as by Levon Yeranosyan’s son-in-law, Zhora Sarukhanyan.

A criminal case was instituted under Article 118 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Embassy in Italy confirms Armenians among injured in Siena accident
The embassy is in constant contact with the prefecture of Siena…
 Armenia National Security Service: Citizens import goods from Turkey without customs declaration
In particular, it is established that a group of citizens of the...
 Armenian NSS: Investigation is underway amid tense situation at Bagratashen customs point
“For the fifth day, armed representatives of the Border Guard Forces…
Merchants kept at hangar for 5 days at Bagratashen customs point
“For the fifth day, armed representatives of the Border Guard Forces…
 Armenian man miraculously saves his 5 children, wife from Russia house fire (PHOTOS)
At present, the family has been housed by relatives, and the state has allocated them a one-room apartment for half a year…
 Car falls into river in Yerevan; 1 policeman dead, 1 injured
Two rescue squads were dispatched to the scene…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos