Charge filed against son, son-in-law of Armenia's former deputy police chief

Two people have been charged under the elements of battery (Article 118 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia) in the criminal case instituted in relation to the beating that took place with the participation of former Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia, Major General Levon Yeranosyan and his relatives, as reported Head of the Department of Public Relations of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan to ArmenianNews-NEWS.am.

Based on our information, the accused-on-trial in this case are Levon Yeranosyan’s son and son-in-law, who were charged on May 5, 2019.

Levon Yeranosyan is a witness in this case.

On April 7 at around 9 p.m., the son of former commander of Armenia’s police troops Levon Yeranosyan and the latter’s son-in-law go tinto a dispute and participated in a beating at Komitas Avenue in Yerevan. The injured party told police that he was beaten by Khachik Yeranosyan, who is the son of Levon Yeranosyan, as well as by Levon Yeranosyan’s son-in-law, Zhora Sarukhanyan.

A criminal case was instituted under Article 118 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.