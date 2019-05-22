Armenia Cassation Court to hold special meeting

According to ArmenianNews-NEWS.am, by the order of the Chairman of the Court of Cassation of Armenia, on May 27, the Court will convene a special meeting to discuss the May 20 blockage of courts of the Republic of Armenia based on the call of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the speech of the Prime Minister that followed.
Since the morning of May 20, citizens paid heed to the call of Nikol Pashinyan and blocked all courts of the Republic of Armenia.
At midday, the Prime Minister held a consultation over the current state of the judiciary in Armenia and said the time has come to make “surgical interventions”. The actions and the speech were followed by statements by political figures, human rights activists and various international organizations who condemned the government’s actions to interfere in the judiciary.