Wednesday
May 22
Survey: Citizens of Armenia view unemployment as major issue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Based on surveys conducted by GALLUP International Association, citizens of Armenia view unemployment as the major issue facing the country at this moment. This is what Director of MPG LLC (full-fledged member of GALLUP International Association in Armenia) Aram Navasardyan said during a May 22 press conference.

According to Navasardyan, during the survey, citizens were asked to state the major issues facing the country at the moment. “Out of all the citizens, 45% stated unemployment, 40.5% — the economic situation, 26.8% — low pensions and salaries, 26.1% — the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Navasardyan said.

Based on the results, 10.5% of citizens viewed emigration as a major issue, 7.4% — corruption, and terrorism was the least important issue for 0.2% of the participants of the survey.

There were 1,108 citizens who participated in the survey conducted in the period between April 30 and May 9.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
