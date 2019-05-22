Armenian, Georgian, Russian, Kazakh citizens among injured in Italy road accident

Tourist bus got into an accident in the Italian city of Siena. About 60 tourists from Russia, Georgia, Armenia and Kazakhstan arrived at the bus terminal, TASS reported.
The bus slid into a ditch because of the slippery asphalt after a night's rain. Some passengers were blocked in a bus that turned over on its side. The accident of the tourist bus occurred near the town of Monteriggioni on the highway connecting Siena with Florence.
The cause of the accident remains unknown, the bus driver was checked for alcohol, but the results have not yet been made public. It is possible that a man could fall asleep while driving or lost control on a wet road after a rain.
The woman in the front seat, who is reportedly a guide, flew through the window, after which a bus crashed onto it. The lifeguards discovered the body only after they had lifted the car with the help of a truck crane.
Four passengers received serious injuries. Some passengers were reportedly blocked in the bus, the rescuers managed to get them out only with the help of special equipment.
The traffic on the highway in one direction is still blocked.