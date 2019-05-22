Poland, U.S. near deal for more American troops

Poland and the United States are close to a deal on an increased U.S. military presence in the central European state, including more personnel and infrastructure, ahead of a visit by President Andrzej Duda to Washington in June, officials told Reuters.
Disagreement remains, however, on who will pay for any new construction, as well as how long the American commitment will last.
Polish and U.S. officials hope the deal, which was first proposed by Warsaw in September, will be approved by Duda and U.S. President Donald Trump during the trip.
After months of lower levels talks, officials say the agreement won’t resemble Duda’s initial request for a permanent base he dubbed “Fort Trump.”
Instead, two U.S. officials said Washington and Warsaw are closing in on a deal that would increase the number of non-permanent American troops in the country by between 1,000 and 1,500. There are on average about 4,500 U.S. troops in Poland on rotation as part of NATO force.
Instead of a new American base, the United States will either upgrade or build new facilities on existing Polish bases, U.S. and Polish officials said.
The U.S. officials said there are discussions about building an air strip for American unarmed drones as well. The Polish official confirmed an air strip wasn’t being ruled out.