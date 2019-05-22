NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 22.05.2019

Traders have been kept at a hangar at Bagratashen customs checkpoint on Armenia-Georgia border for five days, one of them told the agency.

According to her, one of the women even threatened to commit a suicide right in the hangar.

In response to agency's inquiry, spokesperson for National Security Service (NSS) Samson Galstyan said an investigation is underway amid the tense situation at Bagratashen customs point. As revealed later by NSS, a group of Armenian nationals imported a part of the large consignments of cargo obtained from Turkey without customs declaration.

Head of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, Sajjad Karim expressed concern over the appeal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to his supporters to block all Armenian courts.

He said they acknowledge that the politicization of judges is a matter of paramount importance in Armenia, and they count on the competent authorities to adopt and implement the structural reforms. However, Karim noted that all public office holders should show wisdom and restraint and “to act solely within the limits of the mandates vested upon them by the Constitution.”

An American expert will leave for Armenia to assist the country in developing a transitional justice program, Voice of America reported.

The senior expert of the International Center for Transitional Justice Ruben Carranza, will visit Armenia to help the process of developing transitional justice programs.

The Armenian Embassy in Italy confirms the presence of Armenian citizens among those injured in an accident on the Siena-Florence road, Embassy’s press service wrote on Facebook.

The embassy is in constant contact with the prefecture of Siena and other competent authorities to obtain information about the Armenian citizens.

Around 60 tourists from Russia, Georgia, Armenia and Kazakhstan were in the bus which got into an accident in the Italian city of Siena, TASS reported.

Great maestro Charles Aznavour would have turned 95 years old today on May 22.

On the birthday of legendary chansonnier, his songs are played Wednesday at the Yerevan subway stations.

Ahead of this birthday and throughout the year, events devoted to French Armenian legend are held around the world.

A memorial plaque dedicated to Charles Aznavour was placed in Paris on May 21 on the eve of his 95th birthday. The plaque was placed where the Aznavuryans originally settled and where Aznavour spent his childhood.