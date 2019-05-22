Bright Armenia Party on blockage of courts, rejection of faction's initiative

The deputies of the My Step faction of the National Assembly think people will forget about the constitutional violation of the blockage of courts, if they don’t talk about it a lot now. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan told journalists today, touching upon the National Assembly Council’s rejection of the initiative of the Bright Armenia Party to convene a special parliamentary session.
According to the MP, the deputies of the ruling faction are trying to minimize the constitutional role of the National Assembly.
He also stated that his political party might propose to convene a special session of the National Assembly on May 30, which marks the end of the sitting of the National Assembly.
Touching upon Nikol Pashinyan’s call, according to which judges who don’t consider themselves impartial must resign, Marukyan said the following: “Two days have passed since he made that statement, but no judge has resigned on that ground. If it was realistic, they would resign.”