CSTO CSC to consider Belarus’ candidacy for CSTO Secretary General in November

At the meeting of the CSTO CSC, it was decided to submit for consideration the candidacy of the Belarusian representative, Stanislav Zas, to the post of the Secretary General of the organization from January 1, 2020, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Wednesday.

According to her, the decision was taken during the meeting in a narrow composition.

The summit of the CSTO heads of state is scheduled to be held in Bishkek on November 28. A regular meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the organization will also be held.

From January 1, 2020, the post of CSTO Secretary General will be transferred to Belarus.