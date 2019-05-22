Armenia PM receives Nobel Prize recipient Harald zur Hausen

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Harald zur Hausen, reports the press service of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
The Prime Minister welcomed the renowned scientist to the Government of Armenia and highly appreciated his contributions to the advancement of global healthcare. Pashinyan stated that the Armenian government attaches importance to safe and effective vaccinations for the prevention of infectious diseases and that zur Hausen’s impressive achievements and experience will be helpful to raise the level of public awareness.
Harald zur Hausen stated that he is glad to visit Armenia and meet with the Prime Minister of Armenia and is impressed with the cordial hospitality during his first visit to the country. Touching upon the challenges in global healthcare, zur Hausen noted that, in his opinion, vaccination is one of the best solutions preventing infectious diseases.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the impact of vaccinations and the issues on raising public awareness.