Former Armenia State Oversight Service head to not appeal prosecutors' decision

We have decided not to appeal the decision of the Prosecutor General’s Office on rejection of the motion to stop the unlawful criminal prosecution against me. This is the statement that former head of the State Oversight Service of Armenia Davit Sanasaryan posted on his Facebook page.
His statement particularly reads as follows:
“Taking into consideration the issue on lack of confidence in the judiciary that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently raised, as well as my political stance, which falls in line with that, we have decided not to appeal the decision of the Prosecutor General’s Office on rejection of the motion to stop the unlawful criminal prosecution against me.
I am certain the court can’t serve as a body restoring the violated rights of a person until the actions specified by the Prime Minister are not carried out properly and we don’t have a fair and legitimate court that enjoys the trust of the public.”
On April 18, Davit Sanasaryan was charged with misuse of official powers in the criminal case being examined by the National Security Service, and a signature to not leave the country was selected as a preventive measure.