Armenia Education Minister: I'll have a wide-format meeting with the students

Armenia’s Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan met today with the students of Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinema (YSITC) who had held a protest. This is what the minister wrote on his Facebook page.
“The meeting was constructive. The students talked about their problems and their views on the developments unfolding at the Institute.
We agreed that I would also meet with the Institute’s Rector Lilit Arzumanyan on Friday to hear her opinions on the problems that were presented.
The students also suggested a wide-format meeting with all the students of the Institute. I’ll let the students know about the hour and venue of the meeting after my meeting on Friday,” the minister wrote.
Students of the Institute held today a protest, complaining that the rector was elected without participating in a competition. They closed doors and didn’t let anyone enter or leave the building.