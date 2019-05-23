UK PM may announce her resignation on Friday

UK Prime Minister Theresa May may announce his resignation on Friday, CNBC reported.
On Wednesday evening, the leader of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament, Andrea Leeds, amid disagreements with the country's prime minister on Brexit.
May’s supporters believe that she will announce her resignation after meeting with Sir Graham Brady.
May, hoping to get the deputies' support for the Brexit deal, made several promises that, from her point of view, can convince opponents of the document, which will be submitted to the parliament for the fourth time in early June. The most important of May’s statements were promises to enable the Parliament to vote on the issue of holding a second referendum and on scenarios of future trade relations with the EU.