Armenia minister, Georgia ambassador discuss economic cooperation enhancement opportunities

YEREVAN. –The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, received Georgian Ambassador Giorgi Saganelidze.
They stressed the importance of carrying out jointly targeted actions in the domains that affect the welfare of the population.
Also, the Armenian minister and the Georgian ambassador discussed the circle of upcoming economic events and meetings, reflected on the organizational matters of the forthcoming Armenian-Georgian business forum, and exchanged views on the prospects for increasing Armenia-Georgia trade—including the opportunities for the implementation of regional projects.