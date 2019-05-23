News
Thursday
May 23
News
Armenia minister, Georgia ambassador discuss economic cooperation enhancement opportunities
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. –The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, received Georgian Ambassador Giorgi Saganelidze.

They stressed the importance of carrying out jointly targeted actions in the domains that affect the welfare of the population.

Also, the Armenian minister and the Georgian ambassador discussed the circle of upcoming economic events and meetings, reflected on the organizational matters of the forthcoming Armenian-Georgian business forum, and exchanged views on the prospects for increasing Armenia-Georgia trade—including the opportunities for the implementation of regional projects.
This text available in   Հայերեն
