Turkish MFA denies US ultimatum on S-400 supplies

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran has denied media reports that by the end of the first week of June Washington is demanding the cancellation of the purchase of the S-400, AHaber TV channel reported.
According to him, in March, the US updated its previous proposal for the supply of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.
During the meeting with representatives of the Turkish media in the US capital, the Deputy Foreign Minister indicated that Ankara does not agree with the use of US sanctions under the CATSA Act, since the contract with Moscow on the supply of S-400 was concluded before adoption of this law.
On Tuesday, CNBC, citing sources in the State Department, said that Turkey should finally decide on the purchase of American F-35 fighter-bomber and Russian S-400 fighter aircraft in nearly two weeks. Washington is demanding that Turkey by the end of the first week of June cancel the purchase of the S-400, otherwise the US threatens Ankara with negative consequences.
On May 16, a group of US congressmen representing both Democrats and Republicans introduced a resolution to several committees of the US House of Representatives calling for full application of sanctions against Turkey within the Law on Countering America’s Opportunities through Sanctions (CAATSA), as well as the Turkish exclusion from the program to create a fifth-generation fighter-bomber F-35 in the case of the acquisition of Ankara from Russia S-400.
Resolutions of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which are adopted separately by each House of Congress, have no legal force and are recommendatory in nature. So lawmakers express their position on a particular issue, and the executive branch has the right to either listen to such documents or ignore them.