Trump and Erdogan to meet on margins of G20 summit in Japan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may soon meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump, Reuters reported.
According to him, the meeting of heads of state can be held on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28-29. “We are working on the calendar now,” the official said. “We have some positive signals but the time has not been scheduled yet. They may meet on the margins of G20 in Japan as well,” he said. “For a bilateral visit, we are waiting for an exact date.”
Reuters notes that in the relations of the two countries there has recently been tension as the US is actively trying to prevent Turkey from buying the S-400. Earlier, Washington has already warned Ankara that in the event of the acquisition of these weapons systems, the United States may refuse Turkey to sell F-35 fighter jets.