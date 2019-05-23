Combat duty time on contact line to be calculated double in military service experience, in Armenia pensions

YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Government of Armenia approved the bills on amendments to the laws on state pensions and state benefits.
The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Zaruhi Batoyan, introduced these law proposals.
She noted, in particular, that the draft amendments to the law on state pensions propose that when assigning pensions after January 1, 2016, the period of other troops’ servicemen’s combat duty at the line of contact with the adversary shall be calculated twice as much in their military service experience.