Armenia PM: We don’t presume that there are no more jobs in shadow economy
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – I hope that another 51,000 will be added to the 51,000 new jobs, and [that] they will not be only those that came out of the shadow. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Government of Armenia. 

“According to Tigran Khachatryan, the Minister of Economic Development and Investments, 1/5 of those 51,000 is newly created jobs, the rest—those that have come out of the shadow [economy in Armenia],” Pashinyan stressed. “Both are good; the one that came out of the shadow is a very positive, and the newly created one, alike.

“[But] we don’t presume that there is no more job in the shadow. And we hope that the process of coming out of the shadow will take place simultaneously.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
