Driver of tourist bus, with Armenians on board, detained after fatal accident in Italy

Italian investigators have detained the driver who was behind the steering wheel of the tourist bus that went off road and fell into a ravine near Siena, Italy.

The decision on his arrest shall be confirmed by the pretrial judge during the day, ANSA news agency reported.

A 40-year-old woman, who was a Russian citizen guiding a tourist group on a tour, had died in this road accident Wednesday morning. Nearly 40 people were affected.

The 35-year-old driver is charged with causing a fatal road accident and injuring three others.

There were 55 tourists on this bus, and they were from Russia, Armenia, Georgia, Romania, and Israel.

The Embassy of Armenia in Italy reported that two Armenian citizens, Margarita Gyulumyan (born in 1982) and Nina Mehrabyan (born in 1987), were affected in this road accident. Mehrabyan had suffered minor injuries, and she was discharged from hospital after receiving medical aid.