Sky News: UK Defense Ministry creates cyber center to repel external threats

The UK Defense Ministry has allocated 22 million pounds sterling ($ 27.8 million) to create a cyber center, whose main task will be to repel external threats to the country's key digital communications, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Accordion to the defense secretary Penny Mordaunt, “it is time to pay more than lip service to cyber”.

"We know all about the dangers. Whether the attacks come from Russia, China or North Korea. Whether they come from hacktivists, criminals or extremists. Whether its malware or fake news. Cyber can bring down our national infrastructure and undermine our democracy,” she added. "We must convince our adversaries their advances simply aren't worth the cost. Cyber enemies think they can act with impunity. We must show them they can't. That we are ready to respond at a time and place of our choosing in any domain, not just the virtual world."