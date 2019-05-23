News
Armenia Premier: No problem with funding of 320km road repair envisioned for this year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – At its Cabinet session on Thursday, the Government of Armenia decided to make amendments to the law on the 2019 State Budget, and, thus, to increase the budget revenues and expenditures by AMD 7.4 billion and to direct them to road construction projects. These funds have emerged as a result of the aforementioned budget being overfulfilled.

The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Hakob Arshakyan, noted that as a result, repair works will be carried out on 12 major motorways in Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, for his part, added that in point of fact, there is no problem with respect to the funding of repair work on 320 kilometers of roads that is envisioned for this year, and that what remains is that this work be carried out in good quality and timely fashion.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
